“Leaving” for Fall Fest this weekend? Here’s what you need to know

The leaves on the hills surrounding WNY’s ski country are changing color- and that means Fall Fest is on the way.

The annual festival is this Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 12 and 13 in Ellicottville.

This weekend is Thanksgiving weekend for Canada, as well as Columbus Day weekend in the U.S.

While it’s hard to put an exact headcount on how many people will flock to the village this weekend, Ellicottville Chamber of Commerce project development manager Barbara Pump said that the number of people expected is “very large”.

“We see a lot of people from all over- Ohio, Pennsylvania, Canada, and various areas in New York,” Pump said. “Some of our vendors come from as far as Florida.”

A large arts-and-crafts festival will take up most of the village’s main street from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days.

There’s also a children’s carnival and a food court.

“There’s definitely a lot of things for families to do- it definitely is a family event,” Pump said.

There’s also plenty of nightlife happening this weekend at local establishments in Ellicottville, including Ellicott Brewing Company on Monroe Street.

The brewery will host live music as well as a “Brewer’s Festival” on Sunday, with beer from multiple WNY area breweries and food trucks.

“It’s crazy- it’s wall to wall,” Matt Holtz, general manager of Ellicottville Brewing Company said. “It’s a lot of fun and it’s growing every year.”

While the whole village is packed with fall scenery, the best way to take in the changing leaves is by hopping on a ski-lift.

Click here for a full schedule of ski-lift times.

With so many people packed into the village over the weekend, parking can be scarce.

Some local residents will open up their property for parking for a fee.

Other parking lots can be found on this map.

Courtesy EllicottvilleNY.com

Those who park closer to Holiday Valley can take a shuttle bus ($3 per ride) downtown and back. The shuttle bus runs from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

From 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., pickup and drop-off is in front of St. Mary’s Church at Jefferson Street and Martha Street.

From 7 p.m. to 3 a.m., pickup and drop off is at the corner of Washington Street and Mill Street. The shuttle runs to all points on the way to Holiday Main Lodge.

An open container law will be in effect.

“It’s a great time, we definitely take everyone’s safety into consideration,” Pump said. “We work with various organizations to make sure that the event is safe as a whole.”