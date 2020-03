(CBS NEWS) - NBA star Rudy Gobert says he's lost his sense his smell and taste over the last few days after testing positive for coronavirus less than two weeks ago. Gobert wondered publicly about his symptoms, which a British medical group says have also been observed in other people who tested positive — including some potential "hidden carriers" who don't have any other signs of illness.

Gobert, who was the first NBA player to test positive for the virus, tweeted to his more than 450,000 followers about not being able to smell or taste Sunday. "Just to give you guys an update, loss of smell and taste is definitely one of the symptoms, haven't been able to smell anything for the last 4 days. Anyone experiencing the same thing?" he wrote.