BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — What do you do with leftover pizza? Heat it up? Eat it cold? Toss it out?
It turns out that News 4 viewers are fairly split between nuking yesterday’s slices and eating them straight from the fridge.
Less than three percent said they’d just toss the old pizza. Here are the full results:
We’re starting to see some nicer days, weatherwise. Now that it’s spring, what do you think is the best way to get around Buffalo? Vote in our latest #Just4Fun poll here.
