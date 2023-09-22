BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A Cattaraugus County man is facing murder charges for a crash that killed three people, including his sister.

This week a Cattaraugus County grand jury indicted 21-year-old Evan Klink on a slew of charges.

The most serious of those include three counts of second-degree murder, alleging depraved indifference to human life.

New York State Police told us Klink was behind the wheel of a pickup truck when they said he crossed the center line of Freedom Road.

The vehicle he collided with was driven by his 24-year-old sister Dahlia Klink.

Dahlia, a 6-year-old and a 17-year-old passenger all died in the crash.

An additional 4-year-old passenger was seriously injured.

The passenger in Evan Klink’s truck was also seriously injured.

News 4 spoke with legal analyst Barry Covert, who has no involvement in this case. He shared why murder charges may have been brought.

“Here the district attorney’s office and the grand jury believe that this individual Mr. Klink intentionally caused the accident,” said Vovert. “And under depraved indifference, he should have understood that causing a head-on collision between two high speed vehicles that a reasonable person would’ve understood that could result in the death of an individual, or here three individuals. This is a very different case than vehicular homicide cases which traditionally there is no intent to hurt anyone.”

Klink is also facing one count of aggravated vehicular homicide, one count of first-degree vehicular manslaughter, one count of first-degree vehicular assault, one count of reckless driving, one count of failure to drive on right side of the roadway and one count of driving while ability impaired by drugs.

A pre-trial conference is set for October 23.