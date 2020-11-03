Legal challenges in 2020 election: Voting method subject of multiple court claims

(WIVB)–This year’s election season has included more ways for people to vote and more legal challenges of some of those voting methods.

News 4’s Dave Greber spoke with UB Law Professor James Gardner about the alternatives to voting at the polls or the absentee ballot, some of which were developed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Just this week, a judge in Texas rejected a challenge to accepting so-called drive-thru votes for this year’s election.

“This is a ruling that says we’re not even going to consider the merits of this issue because we don’t have a proper plaintiff who is able to bring the cause of action, and really there’s another principle in play here, which is the Trump campaign may disagree with this, it’s much better to have people vote, and then have a fight about which of those votes to count,” Gardner said.

Gardner says votes that are challenged for being improperly excluded are less likely to ever be counted.