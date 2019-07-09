Legislator Lorigo proposes app to report potholes across Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo thinks there should be a mobile app used for reporting potholes and other road issues.
Lorigo proposed the implementation of an app similar to the City of Buffalo’s 311 App, which is used for reporting potholes and receiving updates when crews respond.
But Lorigo’s proposition would be an app for the whole county.
The legislator, who represents the 10th district, says the county’s current system of calling a hotline or filling out an online form is outdated.
“We’ve spent millions of dollars to implement Geography Information Systems (GIS) technology for a number of different programs in county government. It’s time we use it for some of our most pressing issues: Potholes and Road Repairs. My offices handles hundreds of complaints about the condition of our county roads, and I have visited sites throughout my Legislative district in dire need of repair. GIS technology would allow residents the opportunity to take a picture of a pothole, geotag it, and upload it directly to our County DPW. After that, DPW can follow up and report its progress directly to the app so that residents know something is being done. It’s a win-win for everyone, and I hope we can get it implemented as soon as possible.”Legislator Joe Lorigo
Along with the creation of an app, Lorigo’s proposition also asks the Department of Public Works to issue an RFP for the selection of a group or business to design the app within 30 days of legislature approval.
Here is the entire resolution:
A RESOLUTION TO BE SUBMITTED BY LEGISLATOR LORIGO
Re: Issuance of an RFP to design an app for residents to track County Pot Holes
WHEREAS, Erie County has over 1,200 center lane miles of road, many of which are in dire need of repair; and
WHEREAS, drivers in Erie County are forced to deal with some of the worst driving conditions in recent memory with potholes on nearly every street and an ever-increasing number of roads in need of major reconstruction; and
WHEREAS, the current mechanism to report a pothole is to call the County’s tip hotline to make the report with no follow-up or accountability on the part of the county; and
WHEREAS, the City of Buffalo has created the Buffalo 311 app, which provides users with the ability to report potholes to the City of Buffalo and to see progress of roadwork to correct the issue; and
WHEREAS, Erie County residents would benefit from the creation of a similar app merging Erie County’s current Geographic Information System (GIS) offerings with real-time updates on road conditions and infrastructure updates.
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT
RESOLVED, that this honorable body hereby requests the Department of Public Works issue a Request for Proposals for the provision of a mobile app to work in conjunction with the Eire County GIS system to provide real-time reporting of county potholes, faulty streetlights, and other non-emergency Public Works related issues; and, be it further
RESOLVED, proximity of the designer’s headquarters to Erie County shall be one scoring criteria for respondents to the RFP; and, be it further
RESOLVED, that said RFP shall be issued within 30 days of the passage of this resolution; and, be it further
RESOLVED, that certified copies of this resolution be sent to the Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz, the Director of the Department of Public Works and any other party deemed necessary and proper.
Fiscal Impact: None