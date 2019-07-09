Legislator Lorigo proposes app to report potholes across Erie County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo thinks there should be a mobile app used for reporting potholes and other road issues.

Lorigo proposed the implementation of an app similar to the City of Buffalo’s 311 App, which is used for reporting potholes and receiving updates when crews respond.

But Lorigo’s proposition would be an app for the whole county.

The legislator, who represents the 10th district, says the county’s current system of calling a hotline or filling out an online form is outdated.

“We’ve spent millions of dollars to implement Geography Information Systems (GIS) technology for a number of different programs in county government. It’s time we use it for some of our most pressing issues: Potholes and Road Repairs. My offices handles hundreds of complaints about the condition of our county roads, and I have visited sites throughout my Legislative district in dire need of repair. GIS technology would allow residents the opportunity to take a picture of a pothole, geotag it, and upload it directly to our County DPW. After that, DPW can follow up and report its progress directly to the app so that residents know something is being done. It’s a win-win for everyone, and I hope we can get it implemented as soon as possible.” Legislator Joe Lorigo

Along with the creation of an app, Lorigo’s proposition also asks the Department of Public Works to issue an RFP for the selection of a group or business to design the app within 30 days of legislature approval.

Here is the entire resolution: