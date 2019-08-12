Legislators pushing to keep some prisoners behind bars longer

(WIVB) — Southern Tier Assemblyman Joseph Giglio is hoping to keep convicted felons of certain violent crimes behind bars longer in the next legislative session.

In May, Giglio introduced “Ramona’s Law” in honor of a Delevan woman who was kidnapped and raped in the 90s.

It deals with the man who raped her becoming eligible for parole every two years.

He wants to make it so that people convicted of murder, rape and child molestation can’t be eligible for parole for five years.

Now, the assemblyman is working with Senator Patrick Gallivan, who had also introduced similar legislation.

“What we were hoping for is, because some of the criminal justice legislation this year went so far off to be pro-criminal, we were hoping that something like this, that would help people not relive the horrors of their past, might be something that would be palatable to the majority. So far, it has not been,” Giglio said.

The two lawmakers will work on combining the two proposals into one bill this coming session.