Less than 24 hours until Make-A-Wish Radiothon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) City of good neighbors, this is a call to you! Make-A-Wish, 97 Rock and News 4 need your help. The 25th Make-A-Wish Radiothon starts Thursday at 6 a.m. and runs through 10 a.m. Friday.

Every penny donated goes straight to local children battling critical illnesses. “They’re fighting the hardest battles of their lives and we come in and say what is your one wish and we make that happen,” said Senior Marketing Manager, Kate Glaser. “But we can’t do that without the help of the community.”

Make-A-Wish Western New York has helped more than 3000 wished come true since it’s inception. *You can donate NOW by heading here.*

Starting Thursday at 6 a.m. you can call in to 97 Rock at 716.587.8500 or come see us at Eastern Hills Mall with your donations.

You can also stop by the Duffs right on site for a happy hour Thursday night. 100 percent of the proceeds go to Make-A-Wish.

Football fans? Listen up! You can bid on premium auction packages, that include hanging with Josh Allen and Rob Gronkowski. More information on bidding is here.

And donations go beyond your checkbook. You can also give your time and your services.