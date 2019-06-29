Lets Goat Buffalo pilot program comes to an end

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB)– We’re saying goodbye to the goats.

Teams of goats have been hard at work, clearing areas of Como Lake Park that are hard to reach.

The goal of this pilot program was to find a way to get the work done without the use of chemicals or pollutants. They can even help take care of invasive species.

Jennifer Zeitler, owner of Lets Goat Buffalo, says, “There was a stand of knotweed that had really taken over the shores of the park. We were able to take the goats in there, six total, for the month of June and they were able to clear one full acre of knotweed.”

The next step is for Lets Goat Buffalo to collect data from the past month and present it to the parks department to see how they’d like to move forward as the pilot program comes to a close.