Lewiston police looking for help solving hit-and-run that injured pedestrian

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB) — Police in Lewiston are investigating a hit-and-run involving a pedestrian on the Tuscarora Indian Reservation.

They say the incident occurred Thursday, shortly after 11 p.m.

A male victim was seriously injured after being struck on Green Road, and was taken to a hospital by a private vehicle.

Police say the suspect vehicle is a small, dark-colored pickup truck that probably has damage.

Anyone with information that could help police in their investigation is asked to call (716) 754-8477.