Lewiston police remind public “there are laws when you drink claws”

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WIVB)–Did you happen to drive past this sign in Lewiston?

By now, you’ve probably heard of the alcoholic hard seltzer drink, White Claws that’s becoming popular, or maybe you’ve heard the phrase”there ain’t no laws when drinking White Claws,” that has seemingly taken over social media.

Well, Lewiston police decided to take the time to remind folks in the village that there are indeed laws when you drink claws.

One officer decided to take the opportunity to add a little humor to one of their road signs as the Jazz Festival came to a close.

“We never expected that it would go viral the way it did,” Lewiston police wrote in a Facebook post.

Police say they hope everyone got a good laugh, but want to remind the public to drink responsibly and plan ahead with a sober ride home.