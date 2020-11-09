Lewiston-Porter High School to move to full virtual learning for a week

(WIVB) – All Lewiston-Porter hybrid students will move to full virtual learning through next Monday, a notice on the district’s website reports Monday.

The shutdown is to allow further contact tracing by the Niagara County Department of Health and for COVID-19 testing results to come back.

The district intends to have the high school reopened for hybrid learning students by Nov. 17 unless otherwise directed by the county or state health departments.

The two sectional Athletic contests this week will go on as scheduled on Nov. 11 and Nov. 14.

O/N BOCES vocational students will move to full virtual for the remainder of the week and will return to their regular, in-person schedule on Nov. 16 unless otherwise directed.

Lunch will be available for pickup at the main entrance of the high school from 8:30 to 10:30 on Tuesday and Thursday.