(WIVB) – The Lewiston Senior Center is hosting a food drive Saturday to benefit the Care-n-Share Food Pantry in Ransomville.

The drive will be held 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the senior center, 4361 Lower River Road in Youngstown.

Preferred donations are canned meats, peanut butter, cereal, instant potatoes, rice, powdered milk, canned fruits or veggies, and personal hygiene supplies.