Lewiston: Village moving forward with Trick-or-treating this year with covid19 precautions

The Village of Lewiston is encouraging families to take part in trick-or-treating this year, as long as they practice covid19 safety precautions like social distancing.

“Well, the governor did say we are allowed to do trick-or-treating and if they stay socially distant, then it shouldn’t be a problem and also distributing candy, I hope everybody takes precautions so there’s not a lot of contact,” said Village Mayor Anne Welch.

The village is doing a few things a little differently this year, because of the pandemic. The trick-or-treating hours will be ending an hour early. Also, the annual village Halloween party — will be replaced by an outdoor scavenger hunt.

Trick-or-treating in the Village of Lewiston will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and the scavenger hunt event will take place from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Halloween Day.