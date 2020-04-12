Lifted up by love- and a ladder truck: Couple renews their vows while social distancing

(WIVB) – A local married couple celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday in a unique way.

Judy Brown is a resident at the Wyoming County Community Health System’s Nursing Facility. Her husband, Paul Brown, couldn’t visit her in her room or have a typical vow renewal ceremony, so the nursing facility helped set one up that followed social distancing rules.

Paul was lifted to Judy’s room by the Warsaw Fire Department’s ladder truck so that he and Judy could recite their vows through the window.

Judy wore her veil and had a bouquet of flowers and Paul wore a suit. The nursing facility provided a cake.

Paul said he was grateful for the nursing facility’s help on their special day.

Their families also came and watched from a distance.