PERINTON, N.Y. (WROC) — The calling hours for fallen Rochester police officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz began on Sunday at the Richard H. Keenan Funeral Home in Fairport.

The public may visit the casket and the family of Officer Mazurkiewicz at the funeral home before 8 p.m. when the casket will be driven to the Public Safety Building where members of the Rochester Police Department may pay their respects.

The procession headed west on Pittsford-Palmyra Road, left onto Mason Road, left onto Ayrault Road, and then right onto Pittsford-Palmyra Road.

Along the procession route, community members hung up blue ribbons in their yards and held up signs saying “Blue Lives Matter.” Some even drew a flag with a blue stripe on the ground in chalk.

One of the visitors to the funeral home is a biker group known as the Patriot Riders. Members of the group have lined up on the street outside the building waving American flags to support the department and the Mazurkiewicz family.

Lieutenant Greg Bello gave his thanks while discussing how much of a role model Officer Mazurkiewicz was to the police department.

“One of our highest honors is the excellent police service award. That’s when you really go out of your way to get. It’s a tough one, I sit on the board to our awards committee. He’s received that award 17 times. He also has a life-saving award, six-to-seven unit accommodations, Chief letters,” Lt. Bello said. “That’s well over 50 incidents that have risen to the level of having documental certification awards. At the same time as having zero in his disciplinary file. So you want to talk about a role model of an officer, Officer Mazurkiewicz is that role model.”

The funeral for Officer Mazurkiewicz will take place Monday at the Blue Cross Arena. Officials from the Rochester Police Department ask that no uninvited members of the public attend the funeral.

JUST IN🚨: The casket of @RochesterNYPD Officer Anthony Mazurkiewicz is being escorted now through @TPerinton. The motorcade is coming off Mason Rd. & turning onto Ayrault Rd. on its way to the Public Safety Building. His funeral is set for tomorrow at noon. #ROC #EOW pic.twitter.com/XkjNcCfbIB — Alex Love (@AlexWROCLove) August 1, 2022

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.