Lights, camera and more action; Western New York’s film industry continues to expand

BUFFALO N.Y. (WIVB) – The film scene in Western New York continues to grow and this time it’s gaining international attention. Buffalo and Niagara Falls will be hosting the Association of Film Commissioners International Cineposium (AFCI) IN September of next year.

This cineposium has been held in other places around the world, including St. Petersburg, the UK and New Zealand.

Hollywood star and Cheektowaga natvie Bill Fichtner and his co-star Kim Coates were in Buffalo Monday to make the announcement. The two know first hand about the film scene in Western New York. Their movie “Cold Brook” was shot here and premiered in East Aurora this weekend.

“I love this city, and to see what you’re doing for the artists that come here, the films that are being shot here now, the people that want to come to Buffalo.. I may never work again unless it’s in Buffalo,” Coates said.

“People come here, the cast that was on my film they were here a few days and were like this city is amazing, I’m like you’re not telling me anything I don’t know. I grew up here,” Fichter said.

The cineposium is expected to have around 200 participants from 6 continents. The event will be held in Niagara Falls for three days in September.