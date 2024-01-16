ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Singer-songwriter Lionel Richie will be coming to the Western New York area with a special guest.

Richie is coming to the KeyBank Center following some major milestones over the last few years — not only was he a judge on American Idol and won a Gershwin award, but he was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame!

He isn’t coming to Buffalo alone — he is also joined by Earth, Wind & Fire, a multi-Grammy award-winning band best known for hits such as “September,” “Boogie Wonderland,” and “Let’s Groove.”

Richie and Earth, Wind and Fire will be performing at the KeyBank Center on Saturday, June 15. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.