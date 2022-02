FREDONIA, N.Y. (WIVB) -- SUNY Fredonia President Stephen Kolison posted a statement Tuesday night regarding a video that circulated on social media earlier in the evening of one of its professors discussing sex between adults and children.

"SUNY Fredonia is aware of a video posted online involving one of its professors," the statement read. "The views expressed by the professor are reprehensible and do not represent the values of SUNY Fredonia in any way, shape or form. They are solely the professor's views. The matter is being reviewed."