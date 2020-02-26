LIVE: ‘Critical incident’ reported at Milwaukee MillerCoors headquarters

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFLA) — Milwaukee police say officers are responding to a “critical incident” at the Miller Coors brewing company headquarters.
Sources told our sister station WITI “6-7 people are down, including the shooter.”
WITI’s anchor, Ben Handelman, says multiple sources are confirming to FOX6 the shooter was an employee at the headquarters, there are at least six victims including the shooter and employees are on lockdown.
This is a developing story stick with WFLA for updates.
LATEST POSTS
- Veteran groups push to make mental health a top priority
- WNY woman’s mission to inspire people and share kindness through jewelry brand is featured on QVC
- State Thruway Authority ban empty tractor-trailers from Lackawanna to Pennsylvania line
- Panasonic ends solar partnership with Tesla
- Rockford’s Ritzenhein eyes fourth Olympics