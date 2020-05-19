Live from the living room with local artist Scott Celani

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Scott Celani of the Scott Celani Band does a segment called “Live from the Living Room,” each Sunday. He goes on Facebook Live and sings songs to support a different charity each week.
Through this effort and the community’s generosity he’s given to Crisis Services, Response to Love and Totally Buffalo Home for the Holidays. The live, weekly event has raised around $2,000 so far.
The band has a great local following and being able to give back means a lot to him. “Western New York, we’re the City of Good Neighbors,” he said. “And we live up to that. It’s an honor to be part of that.”
His girls, Emma and Ella even pop in and sing and dance from time to time. ”The viewership tends to go up when they come on,” laughed Celani.
He hopes his music brings people joy in a difficult time. ”I hope it brings hope and gives people a bit of a break, he said. “I’m a very patriotic person, I believe in America and we’re going to come back stronger than before.”
To listen to some music this Sunday and help a great cause head to to Facebook.com/ScottCelaniBand.
