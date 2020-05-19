Live from the living room with local artist Scott Celani

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WIVB) — Scott Celani of the Scott Celani Band does a segment called “Live from the Living Room,” each Sunday. He goes on Facebook Live and sings songs to support a different charity each week. ​

Through this effort and the community’s generosity he’s given to Crisis Services, Response to Love and Totally Buffalo Home for the Holidays.​ The live, weekly event has raised around $2,000 so far. ​

The band has a great local following and being able to give back means a lot to him. ​ “Western New York, we’re the City of Good Neighbors,” he said. “And we live up to that. It’s an honor to be part of that.” ​ ​

His girls, Emma and Ella even pop in and sing and dance from time to time. ​”The viewership tends to go up when they come on,” laughed Celani.​

He hopes his music brings people joy in a difficult time. ​”I hope it brings hope and gives people a bit of a break, he said. “I’m a very patriotic person, I believe in America and we’re going to come back stronger than before.”​

To listen to some music this Sunday and help a great cause head to to Facebook.com/ScottCelaniBand.

