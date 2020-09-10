Kamala Harris hosts roundtable event in Miami, Florida

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - Even though Buffalo Public Schools are beginning the school year remotely, some private schools in the Queen City are welcoming students into the classroom. That's why the city is about to turn back on some of their speed cameras.

On Monday, cameras near Canisius High School, Nichols School, and Notre Dame Academy will be re-activated. Anyone driving 26 mph or faster will have their picture taken, and be mailed a $50 violation notice.