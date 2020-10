BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) - A Buffalo man has been convicted by a federal jury of selling a fentanyl analogue that resulted in the death of a person following a two-week trial.

Jawayne Watkins, aka Weezy, 32, of Buffalo, was convicted on multiple charges relating to the possession with intent to distribute and distribution of heroin and the fentanyl analogue. He faces a mandatory penalty of life in prison.