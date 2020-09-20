LIVE Tweets: Bills vs. Dolphins

Washington (CBS News)— Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, a Republican senator whose vote will be key as the Senate weighs confirmation of a Supreme Court nominee following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, announced Sunday she is opposed to moving forward with filling the vacancy given the close proximity to the general election.

“For weeks, I have stated that I would not support taking up a potential Supreme Court vacancy this close to the election. Sadly, what was then a hypothetical is now our reality, but my position has not changed,” Murkowski said in a statement. “I did not support taking up a nomination eight months before the 2016 election to fill the vacancy created by the passing of Justice Scalia. We are now even closer to the 2020 election — less than two months out — and I believe the same standard must apply.”