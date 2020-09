NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB)--An elementary school in the Niagara Falls City School District is closed Monday until further notice. Superintendent Mark Laurrie says there's a new confirmed coronavirus case at Maple Avenue Elementary School.

Laurrie did not say whether the person who has been diagnosed is a teacher, staff member, or student. The district has been working with the Niagara County Health Department since late Sunday afternoon.