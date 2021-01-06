Live Updates: 1 person shot as President Trump backers storm Capitol

WASHINGTON, DC – JANUARY 06: Protesters enter the Senate Chamber on January 06, 2021 in Washington, DC. Congress held a joint session today to ratify President-elect Joe Biden’s 306-232 Electoral College win over President Donald Trump. Pro-Trump protesters have entered the U.S. Capitol building after mass demonstrations in the nation’s capital. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — The Senate has recessed its debate over an objection to the results of the Electoral College after protesters forced police to lock down the building.

Reporters were told to stay in the Senate’s press gallery as the doors were locked.

Congress began the joint session at 1 p.m. ET to count and confirm the Electoral College vote won by Biden, while thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump rallied near the White House.

Trump’s Republican allies in the House and Senate had planned to object to the election results, which the president continues to challenge. The effort will likely fail and be defeated by bipartisan majorities in Congress who are prepared to accept the election results.

Despite Trump’s repeated claims of voter fraud, election officials and his own former attorney general have said there were no problems on a scale that would change the outcome. All the states have certified their results as fair and accurate, by Republican and Democratic officials alike.

3:38 p.m. – NewsNation’s Brian Entin showed an update of the scene outside of the U.S. Capitol.

I’m on the West side of the Capitol now. Phone service not good. pic.twitter.com/Avakgf0QFK — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 6, 2021

3:36 p.m. – Homeland Security sending additional federal agents to US Capitol to help quell violence.

3:30 p.m. – NewsNation Washington D.C. Correspondent Joe Khalil describes situation as he shelters-in-place in basement of Capitol.javascript:false

3:28 p.m. – 1 person shot at US Capitol amid melee with Trump supporters; condition unknown, a source confirmed to The Associated Press.

3:20 p.m. – Police with guns drawn watch as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol.