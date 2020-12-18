Lloyd Taco Factory giving back to customers with the 12 Days of Lloyd Christmas

NORTH BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – Lloyd Taco Factory is using the time before the holidays to give back- and all of Western New York is benefitting from the generosity.

Every day until Christmas, Lloyd Taco Factory is handing out a holiday gift to a number of random customers who stop inside to pick up their food.

This year has been hard on so many businesses throughout WNY- but it’s been a different story at Lloyd.

The restaurant continues to receive a ton of support from its customers who have helped this business make it through the pandemic.

Lloyd wanted to pass all of that support back into the community- so for the 12 days leading up to Christmas, it’s handing out a number of gifts to customers- from gift cards to small businesses, to Lloyd gear like scarves and mugs.

Friday marks the seventh day of Lloyd Christmas. Today’s gift will be handed out to six customers who order at the restaurant.