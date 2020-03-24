Loading up on toilet paper is money down the drain, doctor says

TIJUANA (Border Report) — A group of doctors is warning people against buying too much toilet paper, calling it “a waste of money.”
The president of Tijuana’s College of Medicine, Dr. Abraham Sanchez, said the toilet paper panic-buying is hurting low-income people on both sides of the border because it dries up supply and drives prices up.
Sanchez says toilet paper should not be a priority for people.
“Avoid these panic purchases, don’t waste your funds, people are throwing their money away on unnecessary things like buying toilet paper by the ton,” Sanchez said.
Sanchez insisted people should concentrate on measures such as washing their hands, social distancing or staying home.
