Local 104-year-old WWII vet honored

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local, retired Army captain was honored for his service on Saturday.

Captain Sydney Cole’s name was added to the wall of honor at Erie County Hall.

The 104-year-old served as a pilot during World War II.

Captain Cole was called a hero for saving the life of his co-pilot when their plane was shot down in 1945.

Cole survived four months in a Hitler Youth prison camp.

He received several medals for his bravery, including the World War II victory medal, a Purple Heart and a Prisoner of War medal.

Several local officials attended the event, including Congressman Brian Higgins, County Clerk Mickey Kearns and leaders from Buffalo’s Naval Park.