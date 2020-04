(WIVB) – A Buffalo teen is the first winner of Party City’s Party Cancellation Hotline, a contest created as parties are being canceled due to COVID-19.

After 13-year-old Keon’s basketball season was cut short and his middle school graduation was canceled due to COVID-19, his mom, Sheila Nelson, nominated him for the contest.

Party City showed up at his door on Wednesday with boxes of goodies to help him celebrate both events at home.