Local 9-year-old girl gives back to those in need for second year in a row

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A local 9-year-old girl is giving back to those in need… again. It’s the second year in a row that Nyla Moore is running a campaign she calls, ‘Warm Hugs for the Homeless.’

News 4 met with Nyla at her elementary school, where she was donating items to her own cause. Over the past year, she and her 13-year-old brother, Michael, have collected loose change to buy warm clothing for those in need.

And she’s asking you to donate too. She’s collecting coats, gloves, hats, scarves and whatever else people will during our brutal Buffalo winters. You can find red collection bins at all three Paula’s Donuts locations; her brother’s school, Kenmore East High School; her late mother’s former workplace, Rich Products Corporation; and her school, Thomas A Edison Elementary. All the collected items go to the Salvation Army of Buffalo.

“There is a lot of children here who have good souls and they could help the homeless too,” Nyla said.

“It’s definitely heartwarming, it’s great that she shows such compassion and empathy for the homeless,” said David King, the principal at Thomas A Edison Elementary. “We really work on that here at Edison with all of our students, and for Nyla to be taking that on is really wonderful.”

Nyla’s friends at school helped create posters to hang around the school, and they’re already donating to the cause. Nyla started the campaign last year, at just 8 years old, because she saw a need.

“It’s going to help the homeless, and we got so much last year, it would be nice if we could get some more this year,” she said.

Warm Hugs for the Homeless will run through the end of November. Nyla will help hand out the donated items during the Salvation Army’s homeless street feed, which happens every Monday night during the winter months.