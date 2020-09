(WIVB) – Local activists gathered in downtown Buffalo Wednesday night for a “teach-in”.

They met on Genesee Street where Willie Henley was shot by Buffalo Police over the weekend after allegedly hitting a police officer with a bat.

People spoke in support of reforming the police department and adding a lot more oversight, including a revamped Buffalo Police advisory board with subpoena power and the ability to change, remove, and amend Buffalo Police policy directly.