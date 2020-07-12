Local advocacy group pushes school districts across New York to create safe and inclusive environment

(WIVB) – New York State is expected to release a set of guidelines Monday outlining how schools should create reopening plans.

The New York Equity Coalition wants to use this opportunity to address not only the concerns surrounding COVID-19, but how school districts can bridge learning gaps they say existed before the pandemic.

It’s a group committed to fighting for higher achievement and greater opportunities for all students across the state.

As districts begin drafting reopening plans, members are asking the state to set consistent guidelines for assessing a student’s strengths and what subjects they struggle with. The groups also say there needs to be a clear outline for what high quality instruction will look like in the fall and how to continue that instruction in the event that schools have to close again.

They also want districts to adopt anti-racist policies and practices and improve engagement and communication with parents and families.

The New York Equity Coalition is also asking districts to help seniors get- and stay- on track to graduate, as well as to re-engage students who are at the highest risk of dropping out.

They provided school districts and lawmakers across the state with their list of recommendations.