Local and state leaders react to situation at U.S. Capitol

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

Local and state leaders are weighing in on the current protests happening at the Capitol in D.C.

I condemn the violence and destruction that is taking place in our nation’s capital in the strongest possible terms. While our country cherishes peaceful protest, this current behavior is unacceptable and has no place in a democracy. I urge all protestors to immediately and peacefully leave the Capitol building and the surrounding area and to follow the instructions of law enforcement personnel.” Congressman Chris Jacobs

The US Capitol is a sacred space – a building at the literal center of our capital and central to our democracy. The actions of protestors today, egged on by the outgoing President to disrupt the certification of electoral votes of what is a ceremonial formality, should be seen by all Americans as a challenge to the legitimacy of our democracy. This is domestic terrorism, and it has no place in America.“ Congressman Brian Higgins

It’s more than an assault on the Capitol building. It’s an assault on democracy and America itself.



Domestic terrorists who undermine our free and fair elections and attempt to sabotage the peaceful transfer of power must be brought to justice. — Kathy Hochul (@LtGovHochulNY) January 6, 2021

4 years ago, prior to President Trump's inauguration, I remember people who supported him saying "Don't worry, what harm can he do?".



Since then we have witnessed the damage to our nation he could do, culminating with today's treasonous attempted coup d'etat. It is horrible. — Mark Poloncarz (@markpoloncarz) January 6, 2021

As a veteran, I’ve proudly fought for American’s right to protest peacefully. There is nothing peaceful about the chaos in Washington today. This is NOT who we are. — Rob Ortt (@SenatorOrtt) January 6, 2021

My staff and I are in a secure location and are safe. Today's events are disgraceful but will not change the fact that Joe Biden will be the President of the United States on January 20. — Kirsten Gillibrand (@SenGillibrand) January 6, 2021

This is not what America or the Republican Party stands for. Our Capitol is a sacred symbol of our great nation. This violent, lawless and disgraceful behavior must end! Respect law and order and our police officers. Stop this mayhem now! — Nick Langworthy (@NickLangworthy) January 6, 2021

The coup attempt initiated by outgoing President Trump has been despicable. Today, it became violent. If blood is shed, it will be on his hands. These actions, fueled by lies and wild conspiracy theories espoused by President Trump, must be unequivocally condemned by every corner of our society.“Ultimately, I am confident the rule of law will prevail. Joe Biden, our duly elected president, will assume office on January 20th and history will remember this as a sad but unsuccessful attempt to destroy our democratic republic.” New York Attorney General Letitia James