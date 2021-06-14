Local animal rescue group asking people to be on the lookout for an escaped rescue dog on I-90

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local animal rescue group is asking people to be on the lookout for a rescue dog loose on I-90 between Hamburg and Angola.

The young black lab/pit bull mix, Celeste, has been on the run since Saturday night. She was recently saved from a high-kill shelter in Texas and slipped out of her harness.

Celeste has been seen in the median on I-90 but has been crossing the Thruway on both sides.

People are asked not to approach Celeste, as she’s scared of people and is likely to run into incoming traffic. The rescue group has multiple trappers working day and night to catch her.

Anyone who spots Celeste is asked to note the mile marker she is closest to and call Joelle at (716)

601-5403 or the NY State Thruway at (716) 649-7130.