Local animal shelters seeing donations in honor of Betty White

(WIVB) – Fans of the late, great Betty White are thanking the Golden Girl for “being a friend” to animals with donations in her honor to animal shelters across the country.

In Western New York, the SPCA Serving Erie County and Ten Lives Club have both seen donations being made in White’s memory since her Dec. 31 death.

Both organizations have dedicated pages to the challenge.

“We kicked it off online, but a gentleman came in and handed me a $100 bill saying ‘Betty sent me here’,” said Bethany Kloc, communications manager for the SPCA Serving Erie County. “It’s gone viral in the best possible way.”

“We’ve had donations coming in, specifically saying it was for Betty White, or in her memory,” said Kelsey Klint, marketing and public relations coordinator for Ten Lives Club said. “She was such a huge animal activist, and the whole animal community is so devastated by her passing, having people being able to donate in her honor is a great tribute to her memory.”

Jan. 17 would have been White’s 100th birthday, and social media is calling on her fans to complete the “Betty White Challenge”, by donating to animal shelters in her name.

“I think that’s really when we’re going to see a lot of people making donations – it doesn’t matter if they’re large or small,” Kloc said. “I think originally the challenge was to donate $5, but people have been making $25, $50, $100 donations – it’s really amazing.”