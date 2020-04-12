1  of  2
Coronavirus
See the latest Erie County coronavirus numbers here Here is a list of essential services in NYS
Closings
There are currently 323 active closings. Click for more details.

Local apparel company drops off t-shirts, onesies at Millard Fillmore and Oishei Children’s Hospitals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WIVB) – A local apparel company dropped off an Easter surprise for patients and staff at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital and Oishei Children’s Hospital on Friday.

BuffaLove Apparel, located in Hamburg, dropped off BuffaLove Bunny t-shirts for the patients at Oishei and t-shirts and coffee mugs for the staff at Millard Fillmore covering COVID-19 floors, ICU and ER to help brighten their day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Both hospitals were given BuffaLove Bunny onesies for any babies born on Easter.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss