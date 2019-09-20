Local artist has a ‘hot take’ on winning Skyway design

A local artist thinks the winning Skyway redesign idea looks familiar.

Michael Mararian posted the winning “City of Lights” design side on his Instagram with another image he created- with the main pillar of the design as a chicken wing and the bridge as a piece of celery.

“Talk about inspiration…I mean seriously did no one make this connection?” Mararian’s caption reads.

Mararian’s humorous design has attracted quite a lot of attention online, and he says the team behind the winning design have reached out to him.

“Somebody mentioned it goes really well with the six-pack [at Riverworks],” he laughed .