Breaking News
Bus driver and passengers hospitalized after crash on Buffalo’s east side

Local artist has a ‘hot take’ on winning Skyway design

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A local artist thinks the winning Skyway redesign idea looks familiar. 

Michael Mararian posted the winning “City of Lights” design side on his Instagram with another image he created- with the main pillar of the design as a chicken wing and the bridge as a piece of celery. 

“Talk about inspiration…I mean seriously did no one make this connection?” Mararian’s caption reads. 

Mararian’s humorous design has attracted quite a lot of attention online, and he says the team behind the winning design have reached out to him. 

“Somebody mentioned it goes really well with the six-pack [at Riverworks],” he laughed .

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss