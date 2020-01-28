Local artist paints unique, reusable bags

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) We’re just a month away from the state-wide plastic bag ban going into effect. Meanwhile, a Buffalo woman is using her artistic abilities to help people shop in style.

Barb Henderson has been painting and drawing as long as she can remember.

She had painted reusable totes in the past, but when the plastic bag ban was announced she brought the idea back to life.

Each hand painted bag is an original, and takes her just few hours to create. And If you have an idea or photo, Barb can bring it to life!

The price differs per bag but range from $15 to $25.

There are three different sizes, all machine washable.

She’s hoping this unique, personalized take on re-usable bags will help people get excited about using them.

