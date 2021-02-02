Local artist uses his talent and the snow to raise money for charities

CUBA N.Y. (WIVB) – It all started with an ice sculpture of Josh Allen that drew people from all over to Allegany County. The artist Eric Jones is hoping to use that exposure to give back to charities in the area.

Jones asked for people to donate to the Patricia Allen fund with Oishei Children’s hospital and helped raise around $2,400.

“This has just blown up. I didn’t expect it to be quite this big,” he said. “When they offered this area, the venue, The Block Barn, I said that’s a perfect spot. We didn’t realize there would be thousands of cars coming through from all over Western New York, Buffalo, even people in Pennsylvania and Ohio coming to see it.”

Jones doesn’t want to stop here. He’s going to create a new sculpture this week with a Valentine’s Day theme and the money raised will go towards Kaely’s Kindness Foundation. It’s an organization in Buffalo that offers support to teenage girls battling cancer.

“I was honored and so surprised and very gracious for it,” said co-founder Kaely Kwitek.

Jones picked this charity because his neighbor’s daughter received help from the foundation while she battled cancer. He’s expecting the new sculpture will be complete by Monday. It’ll be located at 4770 route 305 Cuba N.Y.