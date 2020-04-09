Local attorney, judge team up to bring produce to Buffalo seniors in need

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) – A local attorney and judge have teamed up to bring groceries to seniors in the City of Buffalo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public defender Rebecca Town started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for senior citizens in the city who are having trouble accessing healthy food. The campaign raised $5,700 and many donors also expressed interest in volunteering to deliver the food.

Judge and Buffalo City Court judge Amy Martoche enlisted West Side grocer Guercio and Sons to purchase the produce at a reduced rate.

Guercio’s also volunteered to package it for delivery adhering to all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention food preparation and packaging guidelines.

The seniors in need were identified with the help of local elected officials and community leaders. Deliveries started Thursday morning. About 400 seniors, especially those living alone on the East and West sides of Buffalo, will receive over a week of produce.