Local attorney will pay adoption fees for senior cats at Niagara SPCA

(WIVB) – A local attorney is lending a “paw” to help some senior felines at the Niagara County SPCA find forever homes.

Dominic Saraceno of the Law Offices of Dominic Saraceno will pay the adoption fee for all of the current senior cats ten years and up at Niagara County SPCA.

Two of the shelter’s senior cats, Tigger and Bella, have diabetes, and Saraceno will also sponsor their insulin for up to one year.

The attorney recently adopted a senior cat named Stormy with special needs.

“It breaks my heart to see them in cages, especially at that age,” said Saraceno.

Niagara County SPCA will also be running a promotion at the shelter during COVID-19. From Sept. 19 through Oct. 3, adoption fees for cats 3 and up will be $19. Call 716-731-4368 or visit Niagara SPCA.org to learn more.