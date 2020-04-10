Local bank donates $7,500 to FeedMore WNY

(WIVB) – A local bank donated $7,500 on Thursday to help feed people throughout Western New York.

The gift BankOnBuffalo gave to FeedMore WNY will go to help get food and support to hungry residents in Erie, Niagara, Cattaruaugus, and Chautauqua counties.

“There is a heightened need for additional food as parents and caregivers may be losing their jobs or losing hours at work because of the economic impact of COVID-19,” said Martin T. Griffith, BankOnBuffalo president. “As a leading community bank, BankOnBuffalo hopes our example of support will generate more business donations to help FeedMore WNY feed those families in need.”

You can donate to FeedMore WNY’s COVID-19 Emergency Food Relief and Assistance here.