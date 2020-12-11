Local barbershop and gym cautiously optimistic about the governor’s green-light to reopen

(WIVB)– Learning the news that barbershops and gyms can now reopen, didn’t necessarily come as a sigh of relief for the owner of this barbershop here in Hamburg.

“Are we ever going to catch up? No, not in this business, we’re not a merchandise company, we’re a hands on service,” said Lori Notaro-Greene, she’s the owner of the Men’s Room barber shop in Hamburg. “Time is money in this business, and industry. Just like gyms and tattoo people.”

The business is currently having financial problems because they’ve been closed for so long. Her daughter started a go-fund-me to try to help save the business.

After working in the industry her whole life, she says it’s heartbreaking to struggle like this. Lori says she wishes the governor could impact the closure has had on her employees and her family.

“I would respectfully say to, you come to my home, you sit at my table, you look my employees children in their eyes, you tell them there’s no Christmas, because the moms that work for me, how are they going to do it for their kids?” she said.

According to Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul Gyms, barbershops, salons, nail salons, tattoo shops and other personal care places can reopen to the public starting Monday. They can reopen at 25 percent capacity and there is a testing requirement. He also says barbershops have a .14 percent risk of coming into contact with covid and gyms have a .06 percent increase.

For the folks at Catalyst Fitness, they feel as though that’s the message they’ve been trying to get across this whole pandemic.

“Am I happy that he has finally seen the light? Yes, I am. But it’s been a long road, of not listening not looking at the data and not letting the fitness clubs take care of the community mentally and physically and build up their immune systems,” said Amy Bueme Catalyst Fitness owner.