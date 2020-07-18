Local bars and restaurants taking the new alcohol regulations in stride

Governor Andrew Cuomo banned the sale of alcohol, except for when a customer is eating food, as a way to reduce the spread of covid-19, and now area businesses are getting creative with how they come into compliance.

The Flying Bison has a lively beer garden on summer nights. They usually offer small snacks to customers like pretzels and hummus.

The owners had to hustle in an effort to beef up their food offerings, now that the new measures are in place. They brought in bags of chips and are doing food truck nights.

“We don’t want to do lunch, we don’t want to do dinner, we don’t want to be a restaurant, we’re a brewery, we wanna be a brewery,” said Tim Herzog founder. “So we have some fancy bags of chips of various flavors and colors so it’s just. We’re doing everything we can to be compliant with what we have at our disposal.”

Just a few miles away, at Casa-Di-Pizza, the owner is helping other bars come into compliance. They are offering pizza warmers and discounted pizzas to bars that don’t have kitchens.

“We’re all in this together. This industry is struggling as it is, and if I can be the one to step-up and help everybody out, I’m going to be that guy,” Micah Lamarti, owner / partner Casa-Di-Pizza. “It’s Buffalo, it’s who we are it’s what we do.”

Under the new regulations state restaurants, bars, taverns and other establishments serving alcohol, can’t serve alcohol — if it’s not initially served with food.

“We want to be proactive in this and keep people safe while keeping the restaurants and bars open. So, to do so, we’re asking more people to order food where they’re more likely to sit at a table, socially distance, so you can have your drinks,” Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul.