Local basketball referee Benjy Bluman grateful to fans who helped save his life

A Local high school sports referee is thanking the sports fans who saved him from the brink of death.

In December, Benjy Bluman collapsed and had a heart attack while he was refereeing a basketball game at Williamsville North.

“I just went down and I hit my head a couple of times when I went to the floor,” he said.

There were parents in the stand, who just happened to be medical professionals. They, along with others, began administering CPR and using the defibrillator.



“I didn’t realize all the people that came out of the stands, the doctors, the nurses. I didn’t know anybody,” he said.

He has since recovered and has rejoined his duties as a member of the WNY sports hall of fame.