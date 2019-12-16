Local bird sanctuary is asking the community’s help after snow causes thousands in damages to its netting

CATTARAUGUS COUNTY, N.Y. (WIVB) – An aviary in Cattaraugus County is forced to spend thousands of dollars in repairs after heavy snowfall brought down most of its netting.

“I don’t know what we could do. How often will this happen? We can’t predict it,” said Gooseneck Hill Waterfowl Sanctuary owner Milton Minor.

Milton has been running the aviary with his wife Rosemary for more than 20 years. The aviary took a big hit after last weeks snowfall. Most of its netting is now in the pond, or torn and needs to be fixed.

“We have poles that we knock it off, but you know after a while it’s coming down so fast and all over the place it’s hard to keep up with it,” Milton said.

“We’ll have to fix the net and fix all the cables and some of the poles that we put in to reinforce the net,” Rosemary said. “The cables came down and they’re all leaning. It’s a mess.”

The owners say this will cost them thousands of dollars to repair.

“I think it’s like 600-700 dollars for one roll and this is the size of a football field so you can imagine how many rolls of netting this will take. A lot of rolls, too many rolls,” Rosemary said.

Owners say this is the second time in a few years that the netting used to keep more than 700 ducks, geese and swans enclosed and safe during the warmer months was damaged. The birds are alright but the owners say they’re running out of ideas to stop this from happening again.

“Maybe some people can offer to give us some ideas on what we can do so this doesn’t happen again or offer to help fix the net, repair it. Something, anything people can do to help us,” Rosemary said.

You can reach Milton and Rosemary here