Local business decides to create DIY face mask kits with the thousands of brackets erroneously sent to them by Amazon

The deliveries have finally stopped.

For weeks, the Cannan Family have been getting packages, boxes and freight shipments of plastic face mask brackets that they never ordered from Amazon. Jillian Cannan says they’ve gotten nearly 100 thousand brackets.

To get rid of the thousands of mask brackets, they decided to create DIY face mask kits and donate them to children’s hospitals.

“Normally our DIY kits include wood and paint and things like that, so we just did one of our Buffalove coloring pages, with crayons and we’ve got our infamous mask brackets,” said Cannan, who said it will also come with a face mask to decorate

Cannan says, anyone who is interested in the brackets can reach out to https://www.facebook.com/loadedlumberbuffalo