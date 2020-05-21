Local business making a new beer to help the Buffalo History Museum’s Covid-19 project

The Buffalo Brewing Co. just started selling a new cream ale called “1862 Cream Ale” for the Buffalo History Museum, to help support the museum’s Chronicling COVID-19 Project.

The beer is called “1862 Cream Ale” because 1862 is the year the Buffalo History Museum was founded.

With an alcohol content of 4.5 percent, the owner says it’s a light beverage that you can guzzle while cutting the grass.

“It’s a great beer, summer, light ale.. It’s beautiful to drink and have a bunch of them,” said John Domres Jr. Owner Buffalo Brewing Company.

The museum’s Chronicling COVID-19 historically documents the local impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

“Our motto is good neighbors and great beer. This history museum’s mission is extremely important, not only to Western New York, but to buffalo and to the surrounding areas,” Domres said.

The Buffalo Brewing Company will be selling the beer from 3 to 6 on Friday and from 12 to 4 on Saturday. It’s a drive-up, no contact sale experience.