Local business offers a unique way to relieve stress — with goats

Rowandale Therapy Goats in Colden has about 20 goats including six newly-born kids and their mission is to help reduce stress with a therapeutic goat experience.

Over the past year, hundreds of folks have visited the goats, and the best part about it is visiting with the goats is free. You just have to make a reservation.

“It’s different for every person who comes out. For the most part, it’s about connection, it’s about feeling like you’re connected with something, mostly something in nature and the goats help do that,” said owner Alice Clarkson owner Rowandale Therapy Goats. “So, whether it’s just cuddling a goat, or full on getting on the ground and laying with the goats. We do everything from a simple touch to full time interaction.”

A visit with the Rowandale Goats has been a popular activity during the pandemic.

“The pandemic made us kind of the place to be and it’s been very popular. We’ve probably had close to a thousand people out here in the past year,” said Clarkson. “I would say, everyone of them left here feeling more healthier, feeling less stressed, and feeling like we’re going to get through this.”

In addition to spending some quality therapeutic snuggling time with the goats Rowandale offers, goat milk soaps, teas, workshops, paint night, goat yoga and educational classes.